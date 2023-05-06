Several wrestlers have been protesting since April 23 with a demand that the findings of a committee formed to probe the charges against Singh be made public. They have also demanded the arrest of Sharan, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat in UP, and his sacking from all the posts he holds

Wrestlers Bajrang Punia and Sakshi Malik at Jantar Mantar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article All demands of wrestlers met, let cops finish probe: Sports minister x 00:00

Union Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Friday said that all demands of the protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar have been met and that they should let Delhi cops conduct an unbiased probe.

The Delhi police have filed two FIRs based on sexual harassment complaints given by seven female wrestlers, including a minor, against Wrestling Federation of India chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. “Court has also given its directions and they should let an unbiased probe be completed. Delhi police will do ‘doodh ka doodh pani ka pani’ and take strict action as per law,” Thakur told reporters here.

Several wrestlers have been protesting since April 23 with a demand that the findings of a committee formed to probe the charges against Singh be made public. They have also demanded the arrest of Sharan, a BJP MP from Kaiserganj seat in UP, and his sacking from all the posts he holds.

Meanwhile, standing in support of the protesting wrestlers, Dronacharya award-winning coach Mahavir Singh Phogat on Friday threatened to return his medals if justice was not delivered. He also demanded Singh’s arrest.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever