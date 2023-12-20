Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > All vacant posts being filled in mission mode Govt to Lok Sabha

All vacant posts being filled in mission mode: Govt to Lok Sabha

Updated on: 20 December,2023 02:40 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

'Rozgar Mela' is one of the steps towards fulfilling the government's commitment of according the highest priority to employment generation, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question

Pic/PTI

All vacant posts in Central government organisations are being filled in a mission mode, the Lok Sabha was informed on Wednesday.


'Rozgar Mela' is one of the steps towards fulfilling the government's commitment of according the highest priority to employment generation, Minister of State for Personnel Jitendra Singh said in a written reply to a question.


He said Rozgar Melas are being held across the country and the new appointees are inducted into various Central ministries, departments, Central Public Sector Undertakings (CPSUs) and autonomous bodies, including health and education institutes and public sector banks among others.


"Filling up vacant posts in various ministries and departments is a continuous process. All vacant posts are being filled in a mission mode," Singh said, adding that employment generation in the country coupled with improving the employability of youth is the priority of the Central government.

Accordingly, the Government of India announced the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package to provide stimulus to business opportunities and enhance employment opportunities, the minister said.

"Under this package, the government is providing fiscal stimulus comprising various long-term schemes/programmes/policies for making the country self-reliant and to create large-scale employment opportunities. In addition to this package, several schemes have been launched to generate employment and self-employment in the country in different sectors of the economy," he said.

These schemes include Aatmanirbhar Bharat Rojgar Yojana, Production Linked Incentive schemes, PM GatiShakti, Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana and Prime Minister Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi etc, Singh added.

Besides these initiatives, various flagship programmes of the government such as Make in India, Start-up India, Stand-up India, Digital India, Smart City Mission, Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation, and Housing for All are also oriented towards generating employment opportunities for the youths nationwide, he said.

The details relating to conducting state-level Rozgar Melas and related specific initiatives of state governments are being maintained by the states, the minister added.

Lok Sabha India news india national news news

