Breaking News
Sharad Pawar’s 3D-chess: Castling Ajit to checkmate the BJP?
Mumbai: Hooked with WhatsApp, and sunk on Telegram
Mumbai: Zeroes-and-heroes results will be fixed
Mumbai: Borivali East-WEH bridge likely to be ready by December
Mumbai: BMC to spend Rs 12 crore for a greener city
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Amaravati land scam SC sets aside Andhra Pradesh HCs stay on state governments SIT probe

Amaravati land scam: SC sets aside Andhra Pradesh HC's stay on state government's SIT probe

Updated on: 03 May,2023 03:30 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

A Bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice CT Ravikumar passed this order. The court has asked the AP High Court to hear afresh the issue

Amaravati land scam: SC sets aside Andhra Pradesh HC's stay on state government's SIT probe

Supreme Court. File Pic

Listen to this article
Amaravati land scam: SC sets aside Andhra Pradesh HC's stay on state government's SIT probe
x
00:00

The Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside the Andhra Pradesh High Court order staying the Andhra Pradesh government orders sanctioning the constitution of a Special Investigation Team to probe into the allegations of a land scam in Amaravati during the previous dispensation under the Telugu Desam Party.


A Bench of Justice MR Shah and Justice CT Ravikumar passed this order. The court has asked the AP High Court to hear afresh the issue.



The court was hearing the Andhra Pradesh government against the High Court order dated September 16 2020. The AP High Court has stayed government orders sanctioning the constitution of a SIT to probe into alleged irregularities including the Amravati land scam.


Also Read: 'Full of contradictions': Court criticises SC-appointed SIT in Naroda Gam case

The top court noted that the state government justify his submission in the appeal. The top court also noted that there may be certain aspects that can be considered by the high court.

The top court said that the High Court was not required to stay the matter at a premature stage.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

Are you a Twitter user?
supreme court andhra pradesh news India news national news amravati

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK