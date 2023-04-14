Amarnath Yatra 2023 to commence from July 1, registration starts next week

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, while announcing the dates for the holy pilgrimage, said that the administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage

File Photo/PTI

The 62-day-long Shri Amarnathji Yatra in Jammu and Kashmir will commence on July 1 this year and it will culminate on August 31, 2023, the government of the Union Territory said on Friday.

Further, the registration through online and offline modes for the pilgrimage will start on April 17.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, while announcing the dates for the holy pilgrimage, said that the administration is committed to ensuring a smooth and hassle-free pilgrimage.

"Hassle-free pilgrimage is the top priority of PM Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. The administration will provide best-in-class healthcare and other essential facilities to all the visiting devotees and service providers. Telecom services will be made operational prior to the commencement of the Pilgrimage. All the stakeholder departments are working in coordination to ensure facilities for lodging, power, water, security and other arrangements for the smooth conduct of Yatra," LG Sinha said.

The Yatra would commence simultaneously from both the routes - the Pahalgam track in the Anantnag district and Baltal in the Ganderbal district.

The Lt Governor also directed the officials to ensure high levels of cleanliness and to take necessary intervention for sanitation and waste management.

Shri Amarnathji Shrine Board (SASB) will also enable live telecasts of the morning and evening Aarti (Prayers) for devotees across the globe. Shri Amarnathji Yatra's App has been made available on the Google Play store to get real-time information about the Yatra, weather and for availing of several services online," the government said in a statement.

During the 44th meeting of SASB chaired by the Lt Governor, the members and officials reviewed various aspects of Shri Amarnathji Yatra-2023, including registration, provision of helicopter services, service providers, camps, langars and insurance cover for Yatris.

