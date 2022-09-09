Breaking News
Amazon removes seatbelt alarm blockers in India

Updated on: 09 September,2022 09:53 AM IST  |  New Delhi
Road safety issues have been in the spotlight in India after business tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at the weekend

Amazon removes seatbelt alarm blockers in India

The devices were priced as low as Rs 249. Representation pic


Amazon on Thursday said it has removed from its Indian marketplace listings of products that disable car seatbelt alarms, a day after the country’s transport minister said he had asked the company to act against such devices.


Road safety issues have been in the spotlight in India after business tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at the weekend. Local media reported that Mistry wasn’t wearing a seat belt, reigniting the road safety debate in the world’s fourth-largest car market.

Also Read: Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern


In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, Amazon said it takes strict action against sellers in case they are found to be selling any product in violation of Indian laws, “including listing of unsafe or non-compliant products.” “The products in question are no longer available,” Amazon said.

