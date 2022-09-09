Amazon removes seatbelt alarm blockers in India

Road safety issues have been in the spotlight in India after business tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at the weekend

The devices were priced as low as Rs 249. Representation pic

Amazon on Thursday said it has removed from its Indian marketplace listings of products that disable car seatbelt alarms, a day after the country’s transport minister said he had asked the company to act against such devices.

Road safety issues have been in the spotlight in India after business tycoon Cyrus Mistry died in a car crash at the weekend. Local media reported that Mistry wasn’t wearing a seat belt, reigniting the road safety debate in the world’s fourth-largest car market.

Also Read: Mumbai: Most kaali-peeli taxis don't have seatbelt, experts raise concern

In a statement to Reuters on Thursday, Amazon said it takes strict action against sellers in case they are found to be selling any product in violation of Indian laws, “including listing of unsafe or non-compliant products.” “The products in question are no longer available,” Amazon said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal