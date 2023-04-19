Breaking News
Ambedkar's statue disfigured in Greater Noida village, cops deployed

Updated on: 19 April,2023 03:12 PM IST  |  Noida
The statue of the the architect of Indian constitution is located outside the house of a resident of Neemka village, under the Jewar police station limits, along Khurja road

Ambedkar's statue disfigured in Greater Noida village, cops deployed

Representational picture/PTI File

Ambedkar's statue disfigured in Greater Noida village, cops deployed
A statue of Dalit icon Bhimrao Ambedkar was found disfigured in a village in Greater Noida on Wednesday, leading to tension in the area and deployment of police force, officials said.


The statue of the the architect of Indian constitution is located outside the house of a resident of Neemka village, under the Jewar police station limits, along Khurja road.



It was unveiled in April 2001 by the then Lok Sabha MP of Khurja (now Gautam Buddh Nagar seat) Ashok Pradhan.


“The statue appears to have been disfigured by some unidentified miscreant. Police officers and personnel from the local Jewar police station are at the spot in view of the situation,” a police spokesperson said.

“Work has started to reinstall the statue. The law and order situation is under control while further legal proceedings and probe in the matter is underway,” the official added.

Earlier on April 14, police had detained three men and two juveniles in Greater Noida's Jarcha area for inquiry in connection with an attempt to disrupt peace during a rally being taken out on Ambedkar Jayanti.

babasaheb ambedkar news india noida India news national news

