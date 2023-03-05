American Airlines urination incident: Case registered in the matter, accused released, say Delhi Police

The airline said that it has imposed a flying ban on the passenger for the future

Representational Pic. iStock

The accused in the mid-air urination incident in the American Airlines flight was released from custody on Sunday, hours after he was handed over to the Delhi Police.

The police said that a case in the matter has been registered.

"A case has been registered in the matter. We will do our best in this case. The accused Aryan Vohra has been released," Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP, IGI Airport said.

Police had earlier assured of taking "strongest possible action" against him.

Vohra, an accused in the case, was earlier handed over to the police earlier by the airlines along with the complaint.

He was caught for allegedly urinating on a US passenger in mid-air on an American Airlines flight from New York to New Delhi on Saturday night.

The airline also imposed a ban on the passenger from flying on any of its flights in the future.

"We received a complaint from American Airlines stating that there is one accused identified as Arya Vohra, a resident of Delhi. They stated that he did not behave properly and created a nuisance and also urinated on the co-passenger. On the basis of the complaint, we are contemplating action under IPC and Civil Aviation Act. The strongest possible action will be taken against him to deter other flyers to not to behave in this manner or do any such activity in the future," Devesh Kumar Mahla, DCP, IGI Airport earlier told ANI.

Also Read: Delhi Police to tighten grip on stunt bikers on Shab-e-Barat, Holika Dahan

The official informed that the victim, however, has not come forward to register the complaint so far, and the complaint was filed by the airlines, on the basis of which the police are taking action.

"The airline has given a written complaint. The victim is not coming forward. On the basis of the complaint given by the airline as an authorised agent, we are moving forward. We will invoke sections as per the law. The airline handed over the accused along with the complaint to us and we are taking action accordingly," the DCP said.

Meanwhile, Vohra who is a student in the US was drunk, an official earlier said.

"American Airlines flight 292 with service from John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) to Indira Gandhi International Airport (DEL) was met by local law enforcement upon arrival in DEL due to a disruptive customer. The flight landed safely at 9:50 pm," an American Airline statement said.

The airline said that it has imposed a flying ban on the passenger for the future.

"Upon aircraft arrival, Purser informed that the passenger was heavily intoxicated, and was not adhering to crew instructions on board. He was repeatedly arguing with the operating crew, was not willing to be seated and continuously endangering the safety of crew and aircraft and after disturbing safety of fellow passengers, finally urinated on pax seated on 15G," American Airlines said in a statement.

Before landing American Airlines pilot contacted Delhi ATC regarding an unruly passenger on board and sought security and it was informed to CISF for take necessary action, "after landing of the aircraft, CISF personnel took him out from the aircraft and the said passenger misbehave with CISF personnel too," an airport official told ANI.

Earlier on November 26 last year, a man named Shankar Mishra allegedly urinated on a 70-year-old woman co-passenger in an inebriated condition in business class of an Air India New York-New Delhi flight, but the incident was not reported to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) which was attributed to the delay in reporting the incident by the airline crew. Mishra was later arrested by Delhi Police.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever