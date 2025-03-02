While Kukis travel mostly through Mizoram to go outside the state, the Meiteis don't go to the hills dominated by the Kukis

Weapons surrendered by members of Arambai Tenggol, a Meitei organisation. Pic/Getty Images

Amit Shah directs forces to ensure free movement in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday directed security forces to ensure free movement of people on all routes in Manipur from March 8 and also called for strict action against those creating obstructions. The direction was given here by Shah at a high-level meeting where the security situation of Manipur was discussed threadbare.

The order bears significance as travel through the areas inhabited by Imphal valley-based Meiteis and neighbouring hills based Kukis was totally prohibited since ethnic violence broke out between the two communities in May 2023.

While Kukis travel mostly through Mizoram to go outside the state, the Meiteis don't go to the hills dominated by the Kukis. This confidence building step came 10 days after Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla ordered those holding illegal and looted arms to surrender before the security posts.

Chairing the review meeting, Shah also said the Centre remains fully committed to restoring lasting peace in the state and is providing all necessary assistance in this regard. The home minister directed that free movement of people should be ensured on all roads of Manipur from March 8, according to an official statement.

