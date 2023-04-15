Breaking News
Amit Shah speaks to CM Shinde, Dy CM Fadnavis on Raigad bus accident

Updated on: 15 April,2023 12:06 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

At least 12 people were killed and 27 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra Saturday morning

Amit Shah, Home Minister of India. File Photo


Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday spoke to Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and his deputy Devendra Fadnavis, and enquired about the road accident that took place in Raigad district.


At least 12 people were killed and 27 others injured after the bus they were travelling in fell into a gorge on the old Mumbai-Pune Highway in Raigad district of Maharashtra Saturday morning.



Also read: Maharashtra: 12 dead, 27 injured after bus falls into gorge


"The road accident in Raigad, Maharashtra is very sad. Talked to Chief Minister @mieknathshinde and Deputy Chief Minister @Dev_Fadnavis in this regard."

"The local administration is engaged in relief work. I express my condolences to the families of the deceased and wish the injured a speedy recovery," he said in a tweet in Hindi.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

