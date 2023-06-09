Breaking News
Supriya Sule, Praful Patel to be NCP working presidents, announces Sharad Pawar
Cyclone Biparjoy: Strong winds in Mumbai; Western Railway services hit
Mumbai’s lakes currently hold 10.33 per cent water, says BMC
BJP will make Eknath Shinde-led camp cry for every single seat: MVA
'Very Severe' Cyclone Biparjoy to intensify further, predicts IMD
shot-button

Get Your Mid-Day Gold Yearly Subscription now at Rs 899 Rs 499!

Home > News > India News > Article > Amit Shah to chair high level meeting regarding Amarnath Yatras preparedness

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting regarding Amarnath Yatra's preparedness

Updated on: 09 June,2023 12:54 PM IST  |  New Delhi
ANI |

Top

After the success of the G20 tourism working group meeting held in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is busy making arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid intelligence inputs of possible attempts by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disrupt the pilgrimage

Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting regarding Amarnath Yatra's preparedness

File Photo

Listen to this article
Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting regarding Amarnath Yatra's preparedness
x
00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Friday afternoon over the preparedness for this year's Amarnath Yatra.


Amit Shah will review the preparedness in a series of meetings that include security as well as other aspects linked to the annual pilgrimage. The meeting on Friday will take place around 4 pm.


Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen and officers concerned in the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as those from Jammu and Kashmir Police and administration will also attend the meeting to be held in the Ministry of Home Affairs.


After the success of the G20 tourism working group meeting held in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is busy making arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid intelligence inputs of possible attempts by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disrupt the pilgrimage.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Will you take intranasal vaccine as a precautionary dose?
india national news India news amit shah new delhi

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK