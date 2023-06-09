After the success of the G20 tourism working group meeting held in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is busy making arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid intelligence inputs of possible attempts by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disrupt the pilgrimage

File Photo

Listen to this article Amit Shah to chair high-level meeting regarding Amarnath Yatra's preparedness x 00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair a high-level meeting on Friday afternoon over the preparedness for this year's Amarnath Yatra.

Amit Shah will review the preparedness in a series of meetings that include security as well as other aspects linked to the annual pilgrimage. The meeting on Friday will take place around 4 pm.

ADVERTISEMENT

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, Intelligence Bureau chief Tapan Deka, Central Reserve Police Force Director General SL Thaosen and officers concerned in the Ministry of Home Affairs as well as those from Jammu and Kashmir Police and administration will also attend the meeting to be held in the Ministry of Home Affairs.

After the success of the G20 tourism working group meeting held in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir administration is busy making arrangements for the upcoming Amarnath Yatra amid intelligence inputs of possible attempts by Pakistan-based terror outfits to disrupt the pilgrimage.

The annual pilgrimage to the holy cave shrine of Amarnath, located at a height of 3,880 metres in the south Kashmir Himalayas, will begin on July 1 and continue till August 31.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.