Amit Shah to kickstart BJP’s rally in Goa

Updated on: 16 April,2023 08:20 AM IST  |  Panaji
Agencies |

Shah will arrive in the state at 3.30 pm, chair a meeting with party functionaries and then address a public gathering in Farmagudi town, some 30 kilometres from Panaji, Goa BJP general secretary Narendra Sawaikar said

Amit Shah


Union Minister Amit Shah’s rally on Sunday in Ponda will kickstart the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign in Goa for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.


Shah will arrive in the state at 3.30 pm, chair a meeting with party functionaries and then address a public gathering in Farmagudi town, some 30 kilometres from Panaji, Goa BJP general secretary Narendra Sawaikar said. “We are expecting more than 25,000 people to attend the rally. 



Allies will also take part. This meeting will kickstart the BJP’s Lok Sabha campaign in Goa,” he said. Sawaikar exuded confidence the BJP would win both Lok Sabha seats in Goa. Incidentally, Sawaikar had lost from the South Goa Lok Sabha seat to Congress’ Francisco Sardinha in the 2019 poll.


