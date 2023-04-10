Breaking News
Amit Shah to visit Arunachal village along China border on Monday

Updated on: 10 April,2023 10:40 AM IST  |  Itanagar
Amit Shah, in his first visit to the northeastern state as home minister, will on Monday inaugurate nine micro hydel projects constructed under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme' in Kibithoo

Union Home Minister Amit Shah. File Pic


Union Home Minister Amit Shah is scheduled to launch the 'Vibrant Villages Programme' (VVP) in Kibithoo, a village along the India-China border, during a two-day visit to Arunachal Pradesh starting Monday, officials said.


Shah, in his first visit to the northeastern state as home minister, will on Monday inaugurate nine micro hydel projects constructed under the 'Golden Jubilee Border Illumination Programme' in Kibithoo. These electricity projects will empower people living in border villages, they said.



He will also inaugurate Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) projects to augment infrastructure at Likabali (Arunachal Pradesh), Chapra (Bihar), Nooranad (Kerala) and Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh), the officials said.


Shah is slated to interact with ITBP personnel at Kibithoo in Anjaw district of Arunachal Pradesh.

The home minister will visit the Namti field on Tuesday and pay homage at the Walong war memorial.

The VVP is a centrally sponsored scheme under which 2,967 villages in 46 blocks of 19 districts abutting the northern border in the states of Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh and Union Territory of Ladakh have been identified for comprehensive development.

In the first phase, 662 villages, including 455 in Andhra Pradesh, have been identified for priority coverage.

