Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended wishes on Amit Shah's birthday and said that the Union Home Minister's initiatives towards internal and national security have made India globally strong

Amit Shah. Pic/AFP

Listen to this article Amit Shah's birthday: PM Modi, other leaders extend birthday greetings to Union Home Minister x 00:00

Home Minister Amit Shah turned 60 on Tuesday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi and several other leading politicians greeted him on his birthday.

"Best wishes to Shri Amit Shah Ji on his birthday. He is a hardworking leader, who has devoted his life towards strengthening the BJP. He has made a mark as an exceptional administrator and is making many efforts to realise the vision of a Viksit Bharat. Praying for his long and healthy life," PM Modi posted on X.

Other leaders also extended wishes on Amit Shah's birthday. Bharatiya Janta Party National President JP Nadda wrote on X, "I extend my heartiest congratulations and best wishes to the Union Home and Cooperation Minister, Honorable Shri @AmitShah ji on his birthday. Your hard work, dedication and organisational skills towards the nation are a source of inspiration for all of us BJP workers. As the Home Minister of the country, your remarkable contribution to national and internal security is unforgettable. I pray to God for your good health, long and successful life."

"Heartiest congratulations and best wishes on the birthday of the popular politician, skilled organizer, successful Home and Cooperative Minister of the country, Mr. @AmitShah ji! Your steps towards the internal and national security of India have established the country as a strong and powerful nation globally. I pray to God for your good health, long life and successful life," Chouhan posted on X.

Union Minister for Education Dharmendra Pradhan greeted Amit Shah on his birthday and wrote on X, "Many happy birthday wishes to the country's popular and successful Home and Cooperation Minister, Mr. @AmitShah ji. Under your strong leadership, India's internal security has strengthened unprecedentedly and the nation has touched new heights of stability, peace and development. Your dedication, policy foresight and unwavering patriotism are proving to be a milestone in realising the honourable Prime Minister's dream of a 'developed India'. I pray to Mahaprabhu Shri Jagannath and Maa Samlei that you live a long life and continue to strengthen the unity and integrity of the nation with your bold decisions."

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said his role in the development of India as well as the BJP is laudable.

BJP allies such as Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, JD(U) leader Lalan Singh and LJP(R) leader Chirag Paswan, both Union ministers, also greeted the home minister.

Born in Gujarat, Shah has been a trusted ally of the prime minister for close to four decades and is seen as an astute political mind who brings a determined approach coupled with commitment and hard work to implement key government and party agendas.

Under PM Modi's leadership, he is considered instrumental in the party's growth and crafting its electoral strategy, which has paid the BJP rich dividends since 2014.

Shah has received a large part of the credit for the BJP's win in a number of state polls when it initially appeared that the party was behind its rivals, mostly Congress. The BJP's surprise win in the recent Haryana election when almost every exit poll predicted a Congress win is one such example.