Amritpal Singh’s aide Papalpreet lodged in Assam jail

Cops escort Papalpreet Singh to Dibrugarh jail, on Tuesday. Pic/PTI

The Punjab police on Tuesday moved Papalpreet Singh, a close aide of radical preacher Amritpal Singh, to the central jail in Dibrugarh city of Assam. Papalpreet, who is believed to be Amritpal’s mentor, was nabbed in Amritsar district on Monday and booked under the National Security Act (NSA).

Meanwhile, a team of lawyers from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) met the eight members of the outfit ‘Waris Punjab De’ already in the jail here, officers said. They were apprehended during the police crackdown on Amritpal and the outfit on March 18.

The lawyers’ panel that met the inmates on Monday included SGPC member and advocate Bhagwant Singh Sialka, counsel Mandeep Singh Sidhu, who is a brother of late Deep Sidhu, founder of Waris Punjab De, and advocate Rohit Sharma.The SGPC will now contest their case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court, Sialka said.

