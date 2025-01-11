AMU receives bomb threat, ransom mail

The authorities are “not taking any chances” on this threat, Pathak said. AMU spokesperson Asim Siddiqui said that the email letter also mentions “ransom money”

Aligarh Muslim University. File pic

Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) received a threat email “to blow up the campus”, following which the security arrangements have been intensified, police said on Friday.

City SP Mrigank Shekhar Pathak said that checking at all sensitive areas in and around the campus has been ongoing since last evening all top varsity officials including the Vice Chancellor received the email.

The authorities are “not taking any chances” on this threat, Pathak said. AMU spokesperson Asim Siddiqui said that the email letter also mentions “ransom money”.

“The university authorities reported this matter to the police, who have also activated the Cyber Crime Cell to trace the origins of the mail ID from which the threat was issued,” he added. Circle Officer (Civil Lines) Abhay Pandey said the police were trying to ascertain whether the threat was a hoax or aimed at disturbing the peace of the city.

