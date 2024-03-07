Analysing Modi's rule: A closer look at his leadership style and governance

Calling a leader a perfect fit for the country depends on the person’s capability to mobilise voters’ support. But, this is hardly a new tactic, especially when Modi has a history of doing so

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP

Key Highlights Share:





The great Indian electoral war of 2024 is yet to begin Calling leader perfect fit depends on the person’s capability to mobilise voters’ support Modi has successfully projected an image of a strong, decisive, and relatable leader

The great Indian electoral war of 2024 is yet to begin. But, chatter has already started that the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win the general elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself projecting 'ab ki baar 400 paar.'