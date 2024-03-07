Analysing Modi's rule: A closer look at his leadership style and governance

Calling a leader a perfect fit for the country depends on the person’s capability to mobilise voters’ support. But, this is hardly a new tactic, especially when Modi has a history of doing so
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Pic/AFP
Key Highlights
- The great Indian electoral war of 2024 is yet to begin
- Calling leader perfect fit depends on the person’s capability to mobilise voters’ support
- Modi has successfully projected an image of a strong, decisive, and relatable leader
The great Indian electoral war of 2024 is yet to begin. But, chatter has already started that the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is likely to win the general elections with Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself projecting 'ab ki baar 400 paar.'