Andaman ex-Chief Secy remanded to police custody

The police on Thursday had arrested the senior IAS officer after his plea for an anticipatory bail was rejected by a local court

Former Andaman & Nicobar Islands chief secretary Jitendra Narain was on Friday remanded to police custody till Monday, November 14, in an alleged gang-rape case filed by a 21-year-old woman against him and others.

The judgement was pronounced by the chief judicial magistrate of Port Blair after he was produced in court. Police sought remand to continue their probe against him and other co-accused who are yet to be apprehended in the case which has rocked the island territory.

Soon after the verdict, a team of policemen reached a private resort where Narain was staying and took him to the Police Line amid heavy security.

