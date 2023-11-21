Andhra CM orders probe into Visakhapatnam fishing harbour fire incident

Breaking News
Updated on: 21 November,2023 07:26 AM IST  |  Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh)
"Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to conduct a deep investigation into the incident," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO) said

Representational Image. Pic Courtesy/iStock

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mogan Reddy on Monday ordered the officials to conduct an inquiry into the fire incident at Visakhapatnam fishing harbour.


"Andhra Pradesh CM Jagan Mohan Reddy ordered the officials to conduct a deep investigation into the incident," the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Office (CMO) said.


A massive fire broke out at the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour on the intervening nights of Sunday and Monday, police said.


Earlier, CM Reddy announced compensation for the fishermen who lost their boats due to the fire in the Visakhapatnam fishing harbour and ordered the officials to provide 80 per cent of the value of the burned boats as compensation.

According to the instructions of the Chief Minister, the District Collector along with Minister Seediri Appalaraju went to the accident scene and assured necessary support to the people who had lost their boats. In the accident, 36 boats were burned, and another 9 boats were partially damaged.

"The fire accident at the harbour damaging the boats is a big blow to the lives of the fishermen. The situation should be dealt with with the most humanitarian approach in the matter of aid. The aid should be able to restore the lives of fishermen, which is why 80 per cent of the value of the burned boats is being announced as compensation," said Chief Minister Jagan.

He further said that it is not right to leave the affected fishermen on their own just because the boats do not have insurance. The CM made it clear to the officials that it was their responsibility to provide full assurance to them during difficult times.

The CMO officials explained to the Chief Minister that the loss is estimated to be around Rs 12 crore and the officials are preparing the final report. Earlier, CM Jagan expressed his shock and ordered the officials to conduct a deep investigation into the incident.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

visakhapatnam andhra pradesh news india national news

