Breaking News
Maharashtra: Pune crime branch arrests two accomplices in drug lord’s escape
Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills
Mumbai: BMC continues to eye pvt hospitals for interim facility
Mumbai crime news: Arrests surge to 11 in baby selling racket
Mumbai: Green toll for vehicles using Aarey Road soon
Mumbai: Five Chembur homes collapse due to LPG cylinder blast
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Andhra Pradesh 200 kg Cannabis seized from house in Visakhapatnam

Andhra Pradesh: 200 kg Cannabis seized from house in Visakhapatnam

Updated on: 30 November,2023 07:30 AM IST  |  Andhra Pradesh
ANI |

Top

According to officials, based on a tip-off, police personnel at Two Town Police Station raided a house at Kobbaritota and seized the contraband

Andhra Pradesh: 200 kg Cannabis seized from house in Visakhapatnam

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Andhra Pradesh: 200 kg Cannabis seized from house in Visakhapatnam
x
00:00

Around 200 kilograms of Cannabis were recovered from a house in Andhra Pradesh's Visakhapatnam, police said on Wednesday.


According to officials, based on a tip-off, police personnel at Two Town Police Station raided a house at Kobbaritota and seized the contraband. The police said that the tenant of the house upon seeing the personnel fled. A team was formed to nab the accused who the police said indulged in supplying the contraband item.


"The house owner didn't have any details or documents of the tenant (the suspect). He supplied the cannabis to people in the area," said Visakhapatnam Commissioner of Police Ravi Shankar. "When our team raided, he ran away. we have formed a team to nab him," he added.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news visakhapatnam andhra pradesh

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK