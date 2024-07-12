Breaking News
Mumbai Central – Amritsar Paschim Express diverted till August 9
Konkan Railway hit by water seepage in Pernem tunnel
Mumbai: Wadala, Dadar roads to be closed for Aashadi Ekadashi from July 16-18
Navi Mumbai: Fake cops who stole Rs 13 lakh from jeweller’s staffer nabbed
Mumbai: North Regional Cyber Police arrest three in courier fraud
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Andhra Pradesh 9 yr old girl molested killed by 3 minor boys

Andhra Pradesh: 9-yr-old girl ‘molested, killed’ by 3 minor boys

Updated on: 12 July,2024 08:17 AM IST  |  Nandyala
Agencies |

Top

Cops launch a search operation to find the girl’s body, say cannot ascertain rape until body found

Andhra Pradesh: 9-yr-old girl ‘molested, killed’ by 3 minor boys

The incident happened on Sunday. Representation pic

Listen to this article
Andhra Pradesh: 9-yr-old girl ‘molested, killed’ by 3 minor boys
x
00:00

A nine-year-old girl was allegedly molested and pushed into a canal by three minor boys, said a police official on Thursday. Nandyala district superintendent of police K Raghuveera Reddy said the girl, who was playing in a park on Sunday, was molested by the boys and then pushed into Mucchumarri Lift Irrigation canal.


“They (boys) molested and pushed her into the canal. It happened on Sunday at around 5 pm. They were all from Mucchumarri village and everybody knew each other,” Reddy told PTI. Two of the accused are 15 years old, while the other one is 12 years old, the police officer said.


Police received a missing complaint from the girl’s parents, prompting them to launch a search for her but are yet to find her body. They are also interrogating the boys. According to the SP, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team arrived on Thursday to search for the body. Reddy said that it cannot be ascertained whether the girl was raped until her body is found.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news sexual crime crime branch Crime News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK