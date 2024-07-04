Breaking News
Fixed! Leaks, jams and snags on Western Railway AC locals
BMC’s anti-hawker drive: A temporary fix or is there a long-term solution
Mumbai: Checkpoints to protect eco-sensitive zones
Mumbai: Cop, commuters overpower man who stabs wife
Pune executive held for strangling Mumbra lover
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu TDP MPs meet Amit Shah

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MPs meet Amit Shah

Updated on: 04 July,2024 06:50 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

Shah also said the NDA government is committed to building a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Viksit' Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MPs meet Amit Shah

Pic/PTI

Listen to this article
Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu, TDP MPs meet Amit Shah
x
00:00

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday had a meeting with Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and TDP MPs and said they discussed a host of issues related to development of the country and the state.


Shah also said the NDA government is committed to building a 'Viksit Bharat' and a 'Viksit' Andhra Pradesh.


"Had a meeting with the Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister, Shri @ncbn Garu and the MPs of the TDP. We discussed a wide range of subjects related to accelerating the nation's and the state's progress. The NDA government is committed to building a Viksit Bharat and a Viksit Andhra Pradesh," Shah said in a post on 'X'.


Naidu-led TDP is a crucial partner of the NDA with its 16 Lok Sabha MPs supporting the Narendra Modi-led government.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

andhra pradesh india n chandrababu naidu India news national news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK