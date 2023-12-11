Andhra Pradesh CM disburses Rs 8 crore financial aid to junior lawyers

Breaking News
Updated on: 11 December,2023 03:21 PM IST  |  Amaravati
PTI |

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday disbursed Rs 8 crore to 2,807 eligible junior lawyers as financial aid under the 'YSR Law Nestham' scheme.

YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Pic/Official Twitter account

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday disbursed Rs 8 crore to 2,807 eligible junior lawyers as financial aid under the 'YSR Law Nestham' scheme.


The scheme aims to help junior lawyers who have finished their course until they settle down in their profession by giving them Rs 5,000 per month. This is the second tranche of financial aid given under 'YSR Law Nestham' in 2023 for the six months from June to December.


"I would like to request every lawyer brother and sister to help poor people in a humanitarian way similar to how the government is helping you," the Chief Minister said, addressing beneficiary lawyers from across the state.


Noting that the scheme gives Rs 60,000 per annum per lawyer and has been implemented for the last four years, Reddy said the state government spent Rs 50 crore on YSR Law Nestham.

Further, the CM observed that a Rs 100 crore advocates welfare trust has also been set up under the leadership of the Advocate General and others. 

