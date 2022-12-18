Andhra Pradesh farmers stage protest in Delhi

They demanded that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government drop its move to develop three capitals and fulfill the commitments made to the people of Amaravati

Farmers from the Amaravati take part in protest. Pic/AFP

Demanding that Amaravati be developed as the only state capital of Andhra Pradesh, farmers from the region on Saturday staged protest in New Delhi.

Leaders and workers of Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi (APS), which is spearheading the movement against proposed three capitals, organised the sit-in at Jantar Mantar. They demanded that the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) government drop its move to develop three capitals and fulfill the commitments made to the people of Amaravati.

With the slogan of “Dharni Kota to Erra Kota”, the APS organised the protest to mark three years of the announcement of YSRCP government for trifurcation of the state capital.

APS president Shiva Reddy, secretary G Tirupati Rao and other leaders staged the protest to highlight their demand in the national capital. Leaders of the Left parties and farmers' organisations participated in the protest to show solidarity with Amaravati farmers.

