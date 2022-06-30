Breaking News
Eknath Shinde to be Maharashtra Chief Minister, oath at 7.30 pm today
HC asks NIA to file affidavit detailing status of 2008 Malegaon blast trial
Security beefed up at Goa airport and hotel ahead of arrival of rebel Sena MLAs
Maharashtra logs 3,957 Covid-19 cases and seven fatalities
Maharashtra govt approves renaming of Aurangabad as Sambhajinagar, Osmanabad as Dharashiv
Home > News > India News > Article > Andhra Pradesh Five women burnt alive as high tension power lines fall on three wheeler

Andhra Pradesh: Five women burnt alive as high tension power lines fall on three wheeler

Updated on: 30 June,2022 02:11 PM IST  |  Amaravati
IANS |

Top

All the victims were farm labourers who were travelling from Gundampalli to work in the sweet lime farms at Chillakondayyapalli in the district

Andhra Pradesh: Five women burnt alive as high tension power lines fall on three wheeler

Representational images. Pic/iStock


At least five women were reportedly burnt alive in Andhra Pradesh's Satyasai when high tension power lines snapped and fell on a three wheeler vehicle passing by.

All the victims were farm labourers who were travelling from Gundampalli to work in the sweet lime farms at Chillakondayyapalli in the district.




One survivor was rushed to a hospital in Dharmavaram town. His condition is stated to be serious.


Police have reached the spot and registered a case.

Further investigation into the mishap is underway.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

andhra pradesh national news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK