Andhra Pradesh floods: Scores scramble for food, milk in Vijayawada

Unprecedented torrential downpour over the past three days submerged multiple localities in the centrally located commercial city

People wait on roof of a house

Scores of people scrambled for milk and food packets in flood-ravaged Vijayawada, and also complained about alleged government apathy towards their hardships in the past three days. Unprecedented torrential downpour over the past three days submerged multiple localities in the centrally located commercial city.

Inundated localities included Ajit Singh Nagar, Nandamuri Nagar, Andhra Prabha colony, LBS Nagar, Vambay colony and Ayodhya Nagar. Other submerged areas included Madhura Nagar, Ramakrishna Puram, New Rajarajeswari Peta, Old Rajarajeswari Peta, Pipula Road, Payakapuram, Shanti Nagar, Prasanthi Nagar, Jakkampudi and Pathapadu. Similar was the situation in Nainavaram, Chittinagar, Milk Project area, Bridge Peta and others.

15 dead in Andhra floods in three days

As many as 15 people died to rain-related incidents in the past three days, following rainfall caused by a depression in the Bay of Bengal. According to an official release, five persons died at Mogalrajapuram in Vijayawada due to landslides and one person each at Vijayawada Rural, G Kondru mandal and Reddygudem mandal.

