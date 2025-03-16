Andhra Pradesh: Man kills 2 sons over ‘grades’, dies by suicide

The boys were allegedly drowned by their father V Chandra Kishore in a bucket of water around 10 am on Friday as he was disappointed with their academic performance, police said.

A 37-year-old ONGC employee has allegedly killed his two minor sons for “poor academic performance” and died by suicide in this district, a police official said on Saturday. The boys were allegedly drowned by their father V Chandra Kishore in a bucket of water around 10 am on Friday as he was disappointed with their academic performance, police said.

“Kishore killed his sons due to their poor academic performance, fearing they would struggle and suffer in a competitive world if they did not excel in their studies. Unable to bear this thought, he took the extreme step," the official told PTI. A suicide note was recovered and its contents are being examined, said the official, adding that forensic teams have been deployed while an probe is underway to determine the exact circumstances which led to this tragedy.

