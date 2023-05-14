Andhra Pradesh: Six women dead as bus crashes into autorickshaw

Breaking News
Updated on: 14 May,2023 05:22 PM IST  |  Rajamahendravaram
PTI |

Image used for representational purpose. Pic/iStock

Six women died on the spot after an autorickshaw in which they were travelling in collided head-on with a private bus in Kakinada district of Andhra Pradesh on Saturday afternoon, police said.


They said the private bus rammed into the vehicle near Tallarevu bypass road. All the deceased were identified as labourers employed in a nearby shrimp farm, according to police. Six persons were critically injured in the accident and have been admitted to the government hospital in Kakinada where they are being treated.



Korangi police registered a case and an investigation is underway.


Also read: Maharashtra: Two killed, one hurt in bus-motorcycle collision in Nashik city

In a separate incident, two young men were killed and another was seriously injured when their motorcycle collided with a Maharashtra state transport bus in Nashik city in the wee hours on Saturday, police said. Prima facie, the motorcycle was speeding when it collided with the bus at around 2 AM near the Thakkar Bazar bus stand on Trimbakeshwar Road in Nashik.

(This is a developing story, will be updated as and when we receive more inputs)

(With inputs from PTI)

