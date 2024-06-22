Breaking News
Maharashtra: NEET-UG paper leak case reaches state
Mumbai: Woman killed, two injured by learner driver in Kandivali identified
Mumbai: WR to deploy drain drones to tackle waterlogging on tracks this year
Mumbai: Man accused of assaulting minor boys gets bail; HC rules out sexual intent
Maharashtra weather update: Heavy rain and gusty winds likely this week
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Andhra Pradesh Two youths drown in sea at Bapatla two others missing

Andhra Pradesh: Two youths drown in sea at Bapatla, two others missing

Updated on: 22 June,2024 08:13 AM IST  |  Baptla
ANI |

Top

According to the police, the bodies of two youths, Teja (21), and Kishore (22), were retrieved while Nitin (22), and Amul Raju (23), were missing.

Andhra Pradesh: Two youths drown in sea at Bapatla, two others missing

Representation Pic

Listen to this article
Andhra Pradesh: Two youths drown in sea at Bapatla, two others missing
x
00:00

Two persons drowned and two others went missing in the sea at the Ramapuram beach of Bapatla district in Andhra Pradesh on Friday. According to the police, the bodies of two youths, Teja (21), and Kishore (22), were retrieved while Nitin (22), and Amul Raju (23), were missing.


"The youths were identified as belonging to Pedavegi in the Eluru district. Four youths from Pedavegi village went to the beach at Ramapuram in Bapatla district for a vacation. Four went missing while bathing in the sea. Two of their bodies have been recovered, while the other two are yet to be found," Chirala Deputy Superintendent of Police Prasad said.


Further details are awaited.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news andhra pradesh india India news news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK