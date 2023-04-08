Andhra’s ex-CM joins BJP, slams Congress ‘high command’

Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and hit out at the Congress “high command”, an apparent reference to the Gandhi family, for its inability to accept people’s verdict and make a course correction. This is the reason why he has left the party, he said

Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister Kiran Kumar Reddy being welcomed by BJP MP Arun Singh in Delhi on Friday. Pic/PTI

Former Congress leader and last chief minister of undivided Andhra Pradesh N Kiran Kumar Reddy joined the BJP on Friday, lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi and slamming his earlier organisation’s leadership for “damaging” it across the country.

Reddy joined the BJP in the presence of Union Minister Pralhad Joshi and hit out at the Congress “high command”, an apparent reference to the Gandhi family, for its inability to accept people’s verdict and make a course correction. This is the reason why he has left the party, he said.

“My king is very intelligent. He does not think on his own and he does not listen to anyone’s advice,” he cited a saying to attack his former leaders.

They believe they are correct and all others, including the people of India, are wrong, he said, accusing them of being unable to analyse repeated electoral failures of the party.

They want authority to control but don’t want to work hard or take any responsibility, said the four-time former MLA, who had quit the Congress last month.

Also read: PM Modi to visit Chennai on April 8, "flying of drones" prohibited

Citing his family’s over seven-decade-long association with the Congress, Reddy said he never imagined he will leave the party.

The Congress is getting damaged in all states and its high command does not interact with others or consider their opinion, he said.

BJP will throw Anil out like curry leaves: Brother'

A day after Anil Antony joined the BJP snapping all association with the Congress, A K Antony’s younger son Ajith on Friday said his brother’s decision was an “impulsive” one and the saffron party would throw him out like “curry leaves” after using him temporarily. Ajith said he believes that he will come back to the Congress party after rectifying his mistakes.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever