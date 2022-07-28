Another illegal app call centre raided in Kathmandu

This time four Chinese nationals have been arrested; the police said as with other call centres, here also, Nepalis good in Hindi who can communicate with lower class Indian nationals were employed

Representative Image. Pic/Istock

The district range police of Kathmandu on Wednesday carried out another raid on an illegal Chinese app call centre in Jyatha, Kathmandu. During the raid, officials arrested four Chinese nationals who have been duping Indian nationals, particularly Mumbaikars, in the name of easy loans and later harassing them to recover the amount with heavy interest. This the second raid in Kathmandu in the past few days.

The information officer of Nepal police, Tek Prasad Rai confirmed the latest development to mid-day. According to sources, the raid was at Vienna Hotel located in Kathmandu Mahanagar. During the raid, 26 laptops, 472 mobile phones, recharge cards worth Nepali Rs 1,90,000; 20 SIM cards and other electronic gadgets have been seized.

“It has been revealed that the arrested accused operate a call center in Kathmandu and are illegally providing loans to Indian citizens and charging high interest rates," sources said.

The officials also found that like other call centres, here also, Nepalis who are good in Hindi and can communicate with lower class Indian nationals who are their primary target, have been employed. So far four raids have been conducted in different parts of Nepal and more than 160 people including 5 Chinese nationals have been apprehended.