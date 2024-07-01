Another man killed in mob attack in West Bengal, fourth such case in less than a week

Two persons have been detained in connection with the crime, a senior police officer of Hooghly Rural Police said, adding that a suo moto case has been lodged by police

A man was beaten to death allegedly by a mob in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Monday, making it the fourth such incident in the state in less than a week, police said. While the first such case came to light in Kolkata on June 28, two more fatal assaults were reported on June 29 and 30.

The victim was identified as Biswajit Manna, a resident of Naita Malpaharpur gram panchayat in Tarakeswar area of Hooghly district, they said.

Two persons have been detained in connection with the crime, a senior police officer of Hooghly Rural Police said, adding that a suo moto case has been lodged by police.

Initial probe revealed that Manna was called by the accused, who were known to the family when he was sleeping at his residence on Sunday night, the police said.

Police said Manna had taken a loan of around Rs 50,000 from the accused and had failed to repay the loan amount.

"At his friend's place, the accused tied Manna and continued beating him till he became unconscious. The mother of the victim along with her daughter-in-law somehow rescued him and took him to the nearest hospital where he succumbed to his injuries," they said. PTI SCH RG

