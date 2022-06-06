Another rape case involving minor reported in Hyderabad, third in a week

A case was registered immediately and the accused was apprehended

Hyderabad has reported yet another rape case involving a minor, third in a week, according to the police.

A case was registered immediately and the accused was apprehended. The victim has been sent for a medical examination.

The first rape case concerning a minor was reported on May 28, the second was reported on Sunday and the third came to light on the same day.

While in the second rape case that was reported yesterday in the city. two accused were reportedly arrested.

The accused, in the latest incident, has been identified as Mohd Sufiyan who is 21-year-old.

The incident came to light when the victim complained to her mother about the stomach ache. According to the statement released by the Inspector of Kalapathar police station, the girl was an employee at a store nearby Charminar. She was taken by the accused to his house on May 31 where she was sexually assaulted.

Meanwhile, In the first case which triggered political reactions across party lines, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad. Four out of the five accused have been arrested in the case.

In another similar incident in the city earlier this week, a 17-year-old girl was allegedly gang-raped when she was returning home after a party in the Jubilee Hills area of Hyderabad on May 28. Following the incident, the minor girl's father submitted a complaint to the police regarding the incident.

Following the complaint, a case was registered against five accused involved in the case under sections 354 and 323 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 9 read with 10 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The security footage which is viral on social media purportedly showed the girl standing with the suspected attackers outside the pub where she had met them. The boys had offered to drop her home. Instead, she was assaulted inside a parked car in the city. Her attackers took turns raping her while the others stood guard outside the car.

