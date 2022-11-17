Another trouble is brewing in Rajasthan Congress?

Maken said it was “imperative to have a new in-charge as soon as possible” as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to Rajasthan early next month and there is a bypoll on December 4

The crisis that began in the Rajasthan Congress on September 25 this year has taken a new turn. Now, senior leader Ajay Maken has expressed his unwillingness to continue as the in-charge of Rajasthan. In a letter to party chief Mallikarjun Kharge on November 8, he cited the developments of September 25 and asked him to appoint someone in place of him, sources said on Wednesday.

Maken said it was “imperative to have a new in-charge as soon as possible” as the Bharat Jodo Yatra is coming to Rajasthan early next month and there is a bypoll on December 4. Maken and Kharge had gone to Jaipur as central observers for holding a meeting of the Congress Legislature Party (CLP) in September amid charges and counter-charges by both factions in favour of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and his former deputy Sachin Pilot.

The CLP meeting could not take place, but some MLAs considered loyal to the CM, held a separate meeting at the residence of state minister Shanti Dhariwal, who opposed Pilot as Gehlot’s successor in Rajasthan. At that time, Maken had failed to convene a meeting of MLAs to pass a one-line resolution to authorise the Congress president to appoint a new leader in Rajasthan.

In the letter, Maken said, “Wedded to the ideology of Congress for the past three generations and being in active Congress politics for over 40 years, I will always remain an ardent follower of Rahul Ji, whom I trust and have faith in beyond words.” Sources said Maken stated that he wants to concentrate in Delhi through trade unions and NGOs.

