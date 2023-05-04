Apex court refuses to direct Kerala HC to take up urgently plea against CBFC certification to film 'The Kerala Story'

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandarchud said the Central Board of Film Certification has already certified the film

The Supreme Court on Thursday refused to entertain a petition challenging the CBFC certification granted to controversial movie 'The Kerala Story' which is scheduled for release on May 5.

A bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandarchud said the Central Board of Film Certification has already certified the film.

"You must think of the actors, producer.... they have all put their labour. You must be very careful about staying films. The market will decide if it is not up to the mark...We are not inclined," the bench, also comprising Justices PS Narasimha and JB Pardiwala said.

Senior advocate Huzefa Ahmadi, appearing for the petitioner, mentioned the matter, contending the acting chief justice of the Kerala high court said he will assign a bench but the bench was not available.

"Your lordships had said that we can approach the HC to look into urgency of matter and constitute a bench. Bench was constituted by they said they could only take up tomorrow," Ahmadi said.

The top court had on Wednesday refused to entertain pleas related to the movie and asked the petitioners to approach the jurisdictional high court.

The apex court had on Wednesday refused to entertain a batch of pleas including the one filed by 'Jamiat Ulama-I-Hind', against its release over apprehensions that it may cause hatred and enmity in society, and asked the petitioners to approach the appropriate high court.

The film is based on alleged radicalisation and conversion of young Hindu women to Islam in Kerala, before inducting them into terrorist outfit Islamic State (IS).

