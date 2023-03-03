Apple phones to be built in new 300 acre factory in Karnataka, CM says it will create 1 lakh jobs

Apple phones to be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka, tweeted Chandrasekhar

Apple phones would be built in a new 300-acre factory in Karnataka creating about one lakh jobs, according to Union Minister of State for Electronics and IT Rajeev Chandrasekhar and Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Bommai said: "Apple phones to be built in the state soon. Apart from creating about 100,000 jobs, it will create a whole lot of opportunities for Karnataka".

