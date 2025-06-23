National Conference president Farooq Abdullah warned Arab nations that they may be the next targets of Israel and the US after strikes on Iran. Abdullah said the West eyes oil wealth and uses Israel as a front. He also cautioned that war escalation will damage global economies and slammed Indian media for misinformation on JK statehood restoration.

Farooq Abdullah. Image/File Pic

With the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, National Conference (NC) president Farooq Abdullah on Monday warned Arab countries that they will be the next target of Israel and the US. The statement from Farooq Abdullah comes after the United States bombed three nuclear centres in Iran on Sunday morning.

Farooq Abdullah said that Israel and the United States of America are eyeing the region for their oil and gas requirements.

Speaking to the media after a party meeting at Nawa-i-Subah, Abdullah said, "It is their (United States') long-time policy that Iran should not become a nuclear power. Even the Sunni countries in the region are against it, but they do not have the courage to speak up."

He added, "Today, they think Iran has been attacked, but I want to warn them through you that one day, Israel will attack them also, because they want their wealth like oil and gas. Israel is only a facade; America is standing right behind."

Asked about the impact of the escalation of the war in the Middle East, the former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said it will severely affect the economic condition of all countries.

"I am hopeful that the (other) world powers are watching the situation. If this (war) escalates, the economic condition of every country will head towards ruin. They should try to stop it, and I pray that they are successful, as our condition in India is also very bad," he added.

While responding to a question about media reports on conditions for the restoration of statehood to Jammu and Kashmir, he asserted that the media has been the epitome of spreading falsehoods in the valley, as per PTI.

"Who told them (about the conditions)? Did they get a revelation? The media here is habitual of spreading lies; it does not speak the truth. Statehood is a right of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. It is not a favour to them," he said.

Earlier, Abdullah said the NC has formed a human rights wing that will be headed by Pampore MLA Justice (retired) Hasnain Masoodi, who will be assisted by two other members.

(With PTI Inputs)