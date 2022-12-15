Breaking News
Mumbai: Man steals bus from Chembur, nabbed from Assam jungle
Mumbai sees five Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 60
Mumbai: Beggar gang busted by cops, two kidnapped boys rescued from Aurangabad
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > News > India News > Article > Area within 500 metres periphery of under construction Ram Temple restricted zone Official

Area within 500 metres periphery of under construction Ram Temple restricted zone: Official

Updated on: 15 December,2022 10:01 PM IST  |  Ayodhya
PTI |

Top

According to Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, within 500 metres periphery of the temple only religious activities will be performed, Vice-Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh told PTI

Area within 500 metres periphery of under construction Ram Temple restricted zone: Official

Representative Image


The 500 metres periphery of under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will now be a restricted zone, where except religious activities no commercial or any other activity will be allowed, a senior official said on Thursday.


According to Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, within 500 metres periphery of the temple only religious activities will be performed, Vice-Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh told PTI.



Keeping the security of Ram Janmabhoomi on top priority and to maintain the religious sanctity of the Ram Mandir, the area of about half kilometers will remain in full religious colour, he said.


Restricted temple zone has been created to preserve the grandeur and divinity of the temple. In this zone the maximum height of the buildings are also restricted to only 7.5 metres, Singh said.

"Under the Master Plan 2031, the built-up area has also been marked, as in old areas of the city, such as Chowk and its adjacent areas, the height of the buildings in these areas will be 15 metres," he said.

"The roads in old city areas are relatively less wide, if big buildings are built there, along with the environmental issues, the area will have to face many problems," he reasoned.

Also Read: Uttar Pradesh: Idol installation in Ayodhya Temple in January 2024, says Pejawar seer

Apart from this, zonal development plans will be prepared by dividing the development area into seven zones, the senior official said.

In the master plan, market areas have been marked on the main roads outside the old city areas, he said.

From Devkali tri-section to DarshanNagar on Ambedkar Nagar Road, from Dabhasemar Sports Stadium on Allahabad highway to Maushiwala locality on Raebareli Road and from Saadatganj Hanumangarhi on Lucknow road to the last boundary of Ghatampur village on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will be the market area, he said.

The plan for regularisation of commercial buildings built in these areas has also been cleared, he informed.

Conservation of reservoirs, ponds, drains and other water sources or drainage sources has also been included in the master plan, he said, adding there will be no construction within a radius of six metres of such places.

To control the construction taking place in and around the river, a provision has been made for river central development, he said.

Preparation of water action plan for providing drinking water round the clock is also included in the master plan, he added. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
uttar pradesh ayodhya national news india India news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK