Area within 500 metres periphery of under construction Ram Temple restricted zone: Official

According to Ayodhya Master Plan 2031, within 500 metres periphery of the temple only religious activities will be performed, Vice-Chairman of Ayodhya Development Authority, Vishal Singh told PTI

The 500 metres periphery of under-construction Ram Mandir in Ayodhya will now be a restricted zone, where except religious activities no commercial or any other activity will be allowed, a senior official said on Thursday.

Keeping the security of Ram Janmabhoomi on top priority and to maintain the religious sanctity of the Ram Mandir, the area of about half kilometers will remain in full religious colour, he said.

Restricted temple zone has been created to preserve the grandeur and divinity of the temple. In this zone the maximum height of the buildings are also restricted to only 7.5 metres, Singh said.

"Under the Master Plan 2031, the built-up area has also been marked, as in old areas of the city, such as Chowk and its adjacent areas, the height of the buildings in these areas will be 15 metres," he said.

"The roads in old city areas are relatively less wide, if big buildings are built there, along with the environmental issues, the area will have to face many problems," he reasoned.

Apart from this, zonal development plans will be prepared by dividing the development area into seven zones, the senior official said.

In the master plan, market areas have been marked on the main roads outside the old city areas, he said.

From Devkali tri-section to DarshanNagar on Ambedkar Nagar Road, from Dabhasemar Sports Stadium on Allahabad highway to Maushiwala locality on Raebareli Road and from Saadatganj Hanumangarhi on Lucknow road to the last boundary of Ghatampur village on Lucknow-Gorakhpur highway will be the market area, he said.

The plan for regularisation of commercial buildings built in these areas has also been cleared, he informed.

Conservation of reservoirs, ponds, drains and other water sources or drainage sources has also been included in the master plan, he said, adding there will be no construction within a radius of six metres of such places.

To control the construction taking place in and around the river, a provision has been made for river central development, he said.

Preparation of water action plan for providing drinking water round the clock is also included in the master plan, he added.

