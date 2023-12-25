Army chief reviews security situation in Jammu amid search operation following Poonch attack

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has arrived in Jammu to assess the security situation in the region in the midst of an anti-militancy operation following a recent ambush on Army vehicles that killed five soldiers in the Poonch border district

Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande has arrived in Jammu to assess the security situation in the region in the midst of an anti-militancy operation following a recent ambush on Army vehicles that killed five soldiers in the Poonch border district.

General Pande is reported to have reached Jammu and subsequently proceeded to the Rajouri-Poonch sector to evaluate the operational readiness of the forces and the current security conditions.

Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Northern Command, Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain, General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps, along with senior civil administration and police officials, are reportedly stationed in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch to oversee the anti-militancy operation and maintain law and order.

The fatal ambush occurred when militants attacked Army vehicles at Dhatyar Morh, situated between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch, resulting in the death of five soldiers. In the aftermath of the attack, three civilians aged between 27 and 42 were detained by the Army for questioning and were later found dead on December 22.

A large-scale search operation is ongoing in the vicinity of the ambush, covering both Surankote and the Thanamandi forest in the nearby Rajouri district. Mobile internet services remain suspended in Poonch and Rajouri for the third consecutive day.

The suspension of services was implemented following the deaths of the three civilians shortly after being allegedly taken into custody by security personnel for questioning related to the ambush on Thursday.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced compensation and jobs for the families of the deceased civilians on Saturday, confirming that medico-legal formalities were conducted, and legal action had been initiated by the appropriate authority.

In response to the deaths of the three civilians, the Indian Army has reportedly initiated an internal investigation and expressed its commitment to providing full support and cooperation in the ongoing probe.

The Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army issued a statement on December 23, stating, "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. The Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations." (with inputs from pti)