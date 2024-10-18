Breaking News
Mumbai: MSRTC official gets bail in sexual harassment case
Aaditya Thackeray: BMC auctioning land parcels to raise funds after Shinde govt’s loot
Thane court acquits man of daughter’s kidnap and murder
Chaddi Baniyan gang member arrested by cops, 27 yrs after jumping bail
Threats to flights: Mumbai airport conducts bomb drill
shot-button
Subscribe Now Subscribe Now
Home > News > India News > Article > Army commemorates valour and sacrifice of soldiers on 62 anniversary of Battle of Walong with China

Army commemorates valour and sacrifice of soldiers on 62 anniversary of Battle of Walong with China

Updated on: 18 October,2024 09:52 AM IST  |  Guwahati
ANI |

Top

The adventure treks to Jachep Tso and Kundao Tso were also flagged off, read the statement

Army commemorates valour and sacrifice of soldiers on 62 anniversary of Battle of Walong with China

Representation pic

Listen to this article
Army commemorates valour and sacrifice of soldiers on 62 anniversary of Battle of Walong with China
x
00:00

Indian Army on Thursday commemorated the 62nd anniversary of the Battle of Walong fought during 1962 war with China, marking the commencement of a month long series of events to honour the sacrifices of the brave soldiers and citizens of Walong, a statement said.


Dasanglu Pul, Minister for Women, Child Development & Cultural Affairs, presided over the opening ceremony hosted by the Walong Brigade in the presence of officials of the Indian Army, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, Citizens of Walong, NCC Cadets, School Children and local youth, according to a statement by PRO defence, Guwahati.


The opening ceremony on Thursday commenced with a scintillating display of Pipes & Drums of the Walong Brigade followed by a mesmerising cultural programme. The Chief guest also flagged off two Battlefield Treks by a combined team of Indian Army and NCC Cadets, retracing the path taken by the valiant soldiers of the Indian Army during the conflict, added the statement.


The treks are in remembrance of the stiff resistance put up by those brave soldiers in challenging weather and terrain and also to promote Battlefield Tourism in the scenic and pristine Lohit Valley. The adventure treks to Jachep Tso and Kundao Tso were also flagged off, read the statement.

These high mountainous lakes amongst snow-covered peaks will be visited by a joint team of Indian Army, NCC cadets and citizens from Anjaw and Lohit Districts. The aim of these treks is to promote adventure tourism in Lohit Valley and train local youth as tourism entrepreneurs.

Indian Army dedicated Sadbhavna Projects to the local community which was received by Dasanglu Pul. Op Sadbhavna is the Indian Army's flagship programme for community development in sync with the Government's Vibrant Village initiative, the statement said.

A cycle expedition from Namsai to Namti, a Motorcycle Expedition from Mipi to Meshai, White Water Rafting from Walong to Wakro and a half Marathon from Kibithu to Walong have also been planned as part of these month-long commemorative events by the Indian Army with twin objectives of honouring the fallen ones and to promote Lohit Valley as an adventure tourism destination.

The Indian Army will also conduct medical and veterinary camps as part of their commitment to community development and health initiatives in border areas. The events will conclude with a grand ceremony on November 13 and 14 with a Light and Sound Show and Martial Arts Display.

The events will honour veterans and next of kin of those who participated in this epic battle including the brave citizens of Walong who stood with the Indian Army in resolute defence of their motherland, the statement said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

national news guwahati assam indian army china

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK