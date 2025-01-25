Breaking News
Army troops exchange fire with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmirs Kathua

Army troops exchange fire with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Updated on: 26 January,2025 08:02 AM IST  |  Jammu
Agencies |

They said the terrorists fired back and the intermittent exchange of fire continued between the two sides for nearly half an hour

Army troops exchange fire with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua

Representational image. Pic/iStock

Listen to this article
Army troops exchange fire with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua
Army troops exchanged fire with terrorists in the higher reaches of Jammu & Kashmir’s Kathua district in the early hours of Saturday, officials said, as a massive search operation is underway to trace out the ultras who fled after the initial fire-fight.


The alert sentry post of a temporary Army camp in Batod panchayat detected the movement of suspected terrorists at around 1.20 am and opened fire, the officials said.


They said the terrorists fired back and the intermittent exchange of fire continued between the two sides for nearly half an hour.


However, there was no casualty on either side, the officials said, adding that the terrorists, believed to be three in number, fled into a nearby forest.

They said the Army troops have launched a cordon-and-search operation to track down the terrorists and further details are awaited.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

