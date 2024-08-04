Army’s Western Command Hospital gets national award

It has been awarded the title of “Best Emerging National Transplant Retrieval Hospital” by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, a senior official said.

Indian soldiers stand by the main gate of the army hospital in New Delhi. Representative Pic/Getty Images

The Army’s Western Command Hospital on Saturday received a national recognition for its contribution to the field of organ transplantation. It has been awarded the title of “Best Emerging National Transplant Retrieval Hospital” by the National Organ and Tissue Transplant Organisation, a senior official said.

The Command Hospital of the Army’s Western Command (CHWC) is located at Chandimandir in Haryana. The award was presented by Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Anupriya Patel to the hospital’s organ transplant team during the 14th Indian Organ Donation Day function held in New Delhi.

The CHWC stood out among nearly 300 such hospitals across the nation. The introduction of organ donation and retrieval within the armed forces began in the late 2000s, with CHWC launching its programme in 2014. “Since then, the hospital has successfully performed 75 organ transplant procedures. It has also achieved several significant milestones for military hospitals in the country like harvesting pancreas from a brain-dead person and retrieving the organs from a cardiac-dead person,” the Army said.

