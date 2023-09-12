Around 56,000 people in 10 Uttar Pradesh districts impacted by floods

Aditi Umrao, project director at Relief Commissioner’s Office, however, said that the necessity for emergency rescue operations has not yet arisen

People pass through a waterlogged street after heavy rains, in Barabanki district, Uttar Pradesh. Pic/PTI

Following incessant rains in the past 36 hours in various parts of Uttar Pradesh, around 56,000 residents have been impacted by floods.

Aditi Umrao, project director at Relief Commissioner’s Office, however, said that the necessity for emergency rescue operations has not yet arisen.

A total of 19 tehsils spanning 10 districts, encompassing around 173 villages, are grappling with floods, affecting 55,982 people after just one full day of rain across the state.

The relief commissioner’s office affirmed that the department is fully prepared with all relief measures and stands ready for deployment should the need arise.

“The situation has not reached a point where we have had to relocate people due to flood-induced displacement. However, we have identified locations where we can offer shelter, and these shelter facilities are fully operational. We have not had to utilise them as yet,” said Umrao.

The state has established a total of 23 flood shelters, Umrao added. The State Disaster Response Funds (SDRF) teams have been deployed to specific areas and are on high alert in case an emergency or rescue operation becomes necessary.

Umrao further said that meal packets have been distributed to families affected by the floods, and support has been extended to those who have lost family members due to the torrential rains.

Additionally, medical camps have been established, vaccinations for stray animals are ongoing, and relief activities are actively underway.

