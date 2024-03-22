Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ED produces Delhi CM in trial court, seeks 10-day custody

ED produced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue court and sought his 10-day custody in the excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue court here and sought his 10-day custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

"We have given an application for 10 days' remand," the ED told the court after the AAP chief was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises.

ASG S V Raju is appearing for the agency, while Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal.

Kejriwal was produced in the trial court shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal's counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.

