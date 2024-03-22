Breaking News
One dead, two injured after falling into sewer drain in Malad
Shahu Maharaj, Praniti Shinde in Congress' first list of Maharashtra
Excise policy case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by ED
Car carrying Ramdas Athawale, his wife meets with accident; both unhurt
Man booked for raping woman repeatedly, extorting Rs 5 lakh in Navi Mumbai
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > News > India News > Article > Arvind Kejriwal arrest ED produces Delhi CM in trial court seeks 10 day custody
<< Back to Elections 2024

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ED produces Delhi CM in trial court, seeks 10-day custody

Updated on: 22 March,2024 02:38 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Top

ED produced Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue court and sought his 10-day custody in the excise policy case

Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ED produces Delhi CM in trial court, seeks 10-day custody

Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Listen to this article
Arvind Kejriwal arrest: ED produces Delhi CM in trial court, seeks 10-day custody
x
00:00

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday produced Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal before the Rouse Avenue court here and sought his 10-day custody in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.


"We have given an application for 10 days' remand," the ED told the court after the AAP chief was produced before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises.


ASG S V Raju is appearing for the agency, while Senior Advocate Abhishek Manu Singhvi is representing Kejriwal.


Kejriwal was produced in the trial court shortly after he withdrew from the Supreme Court his plea against arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal's counsel said he would contest the remand proceedings before the trial court and then come back to the apex court with another petition.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Do you believe that electronic voting machines are tamper-proof and reliable?
arvind kejriwal aam aadmi party Enforcement Directorate India news national news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK