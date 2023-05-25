Arvind Kejriwal asks why new Parliament building not being inaugurated by President

The Aam Aadmi Party had earlier this week said it will boycott the inauguration ceremony of the new parliament building on May 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the building

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building, on Thursday sought to know from Prime Minister Narendra Modi why it was not being inaugurated by the President.

"Why didn't the prime minister get the new parliament (building) inaugurated by the President?," Arvind Kejriwal asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The AAP said it was "upset" that the parliament building was not being inaugurated by President Droupadi Murmu. "Several other opposition parties will also not attend the event. We will boycott the ceremony," the party had said earlier.

As many as 19 opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and AAP have decided to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying they find no value in a new building when the "soul of democracy has been sucked out".

Noting that the inauguration of the Parliament building is a momentous occasion, the opposition parties in a joint statement said, "Despite our belief that the government is threatening democracy, and our disapproval of the autocratic manner in which the new Parliament was built, we were open to sinking our differences and marking this occasion".

However, Prime Minister Modi's decision to inaugurate the new Parliament building by himself, "completely sidelining President Droupadi Murmu, is not only a grave insult but a direct assault on our democracy which demands a commensurate response".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate the new Parliament complex which is scheduled to take place on May 28. At least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The new Parliament building will enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the new Parliament Building on December 10, 2020. It has been built in record time with quality construction.

In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha. Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha chamber.

