Arvind Kejriwal drops 2 kg, not 8.5 kg

A day after the AAP claimed that Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal had lost 8.5 kg in prison, Tihar jail sources said he had only lost 2 kg and he was being regularly monitored by a medical board of AIIMS.

The sources said the jail administration has written to the Delhi government’s Home Department regarding the allegations levelled by AAP ministers and leaders.

The AAP had on Sunday alleged that the BJP was conspiring to harm Kejriwal’s health by keeping him in jail and that he was not getting the necessary medical attention as a diabetic.

Delhi cabinet minister Atishi had expressed concern over Kejriwal’s “unexplained weight loss of 8.5 kg” since his arrest and claimed that his sugar level had dropped below 50 mg/dL more than five times in prison.

According to Kejriwal’s health report shared by the Tihar sources, Kejriwal weighed 65 kg when he first came to prison on April 1 and 66 kg between April 8 and 29.

When he returned to prison on June 2 after a 21-day bail, his weight was 63.5 kg.

