Arvind Kejriwal launches Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana in Delhi

Updated on: 01 January,2025 03:41 AM IST  |  New Delhi
“Today I visited Marghat Baba's temple (ISBT) and launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Today is the birthday of Mahant ji here. I also celebrated his birthday with him,” he said in a post on X

Arvind Kejriwal launches Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana in Delhi

AAP leader Arvind Kejriwal visits Marghat Baba’s temple (ISBT) on Tuesday. Pic/X@ArvindKejriwal

AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana, registering the priest of Marghat Wale Baba temple near Kashmiri Gate ISBT here. 


Under the scheme announced ahead of the Assembly polls in February, Kejriwal said all the Hindu temple priests and granthis of gurudwaras will be paid a monthly honorarium of R18,000 if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) returns to power in Delhi. 


“Today I visited Marghat Baba's temple (ISBT) and launched the Pujari Granthi Samman Yojana. Today is the birthday of Mahant ji here. I also celebrated his birthday with him,” he said in a post on X.


Atishi conducts registration 

Delhi Chief Minister Atishi got the granthis of a gurdwara in the Karol Bagh area registered for the AAP government's monthly honorarium on Tuesday.
During her visit, Atishi offered prayers at Sant Sujan Singh Maharaj Gurudwara in central Delhi. Kejriwal has said registration will also be done at other temples and gurdwaras across the city by the AAP workers. 

Priests demand clarity 

A group of priests staged a protest outside the Pracheen Hanuman Mandir in Connaught Place on Tuesday and demanded that Kejriwal should clarify why no financial support was provided under the government schemes in the last 10 years.

