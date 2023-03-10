Breaking News
Arvind Kejriwal refers to Manish Sisodia as mythological character Prahlad, says he can't be stopped

Updated on: 10 March,2023 01:13 PM IST  |  New Delhi
Kejriwal said just like Hiranyakashipu could not stop Prahlad from worshipping God, the modern-day Prahlad too cannot be stopped. He apparently referred to his former deputy Manish Sisodia as Prahlad

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Pic/PTI


Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said those serving the country and children are being put behind bars, drawing parallels of the recent events with the mythological episode of Hiranyakashipu and Prahlad.


Without naming anyone, he said just like Hiranyakashipu could not stop Prahlad from worshipping God, the modern-day Prahlad too cannot be stopped. He apparently referred to his former deputy Manish Sisodia as Prahlad.



"Hiranyakashipu had started considering himself God. He made several attempts to stop Prahlad from walking on the path of God and committed atrocities on him. Even today, some people have started considering themselves God. Prahlad, who is serving the country and children has been put in jail. Neither were they able to stop Prahlad at that time, nor will they be able to do so now," he said in a tweet in Hindi. 

