Arvind Kejriwal speaks to Manipur CM, says 4 Delhi students to be evacuated from state on Tuesday

Updated on: 08 May,2023 02:01 PM IST  |  New Delhi
PTI |

Kejriwal said Singh assured him that the students would be provided all necessary help

Arvind Kejriwal speaks to Manipur CM, says 4 Delhi students to be evacuated from state on Tuesday

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. File Pic

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday said he spoke to his Manipur counterpart N Biren Singh regarding the evacuation of four students from the national capital who are stuck in the violence-hit state.


Kejriwal said Singh assured him that the students would be provided all necessary help.




Manipur witnessed violent clashes last week over a move to grant Scheduled Tribe status to the majority Metei community in the state. The clashes broke out after Naga and Kuki tribals, who are opposing this plan, organised a 'Tribal Solidarity March' on May 3.


Also Read: 20 students from Madhya Pradesh currently in violence-hit Manipur: Minister

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said four students from Delhi are in Manipur and they will be evacuated on Tuesday.

"There are four students from Delhi in Manipur. They are safe. They will be evacuated tomorrow as no flight is available today. I will also talk to the Manipur CM," he said.

Later, taking to Twitter, the chief minister said, "Spoke to Hon'ble CM, Manipur. He was v(ery) cordial and has assured all help to our students. Thank u Sir."

At least 54 people have been killed in the clashes and 23,000 rescued from violence-hit areas in Manipur, according to officials. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

