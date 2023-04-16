Arvind Kejriwal threatens to sue CBI

In lieu of the Delhi Chief Minister being summoned by the CBI for questioning, the capital’s police has deployed heavy security personnel to ensure his safety

Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said he will sue the CBI and ED officials for alleged perjury and filing false affidavits in courts. The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned the AAP leader in connection with the case today. He has been asked to be present at the agency headquarters at 11 am to answer queries of the investigating team, officials said. The central probe agency has already arrested former Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia in connection with the case.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal accused the central probe agencies of filing false affidavits in courts. “We will file appropriate cases against CBI and ED officials for perjury and producing false evidence in courts,” he tweeted. “People are being asked to falsely take my name and Sisodia’s name. One Chandan Reddy, whom we are not acquainted with, was tortured and his medical report says he suffered trauma to his ears and face. These people are using third degree, mental harassment and physical torture to extract false statements,” he claimed.

A Delhi court will consider on April 24 whether to take cognisance of ED’s second supplementary charge sheet in the excise policy scam case naming three individuals and five companies. Special Judge MK Nagpal on Saturday fixed the date. Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the role of the accused named in the ECIR (ED version of FIR) and other persons on various allegations, he informed the court. In its nearly 2,000-page charge sheet, the agency has included the statement of witnesses and accused persons as well as e-mails and other data. During the arguments on Sisodia's bail application, the ED has told the court the investigation is at a crucial stage and it has found fresh evidence of his complicity. The court is scheduled to hear further arguments on Sisodia's bail plea on April 18.

Kejriwal on Saturday said he will appear before investigating agencies in the excise policy case and asserted that if he was “corrupt” then no one in the world was “honest”. Addressing a press conference here over the CBI summons to him in the excise policy case, he claimed that BJP leaders were demanding his arrest and that if the party had “ordered” the probe agency to arrest him, it cannot refuse doing so.

Delhi Police will also deploy over 1,000 security personnel, including paramilitary forces, outside the CBI headquarters to ensure the safety of Kejriwal. Security will also be tightened outside the AAP office in Rouse Avenue, they said. “An adequate number of barricades will also be placed on the streets at both these places to ensure AAP workers and supporters do not create any trouble,” a senior police official said.

