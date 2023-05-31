Arvind Kejriwal to meet MK Stalin, Hemant Soren for support on Centre's Delhi ordinance

Arvind Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Delhi Ordinance

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal will be meeting his Tamil Nadu and Jharkhand counterparts - MK Stalin and Hemant Soren - on June 1 and 2, to seek support against the Centre's Ordinance on control over administrative services in Delhi.

Taking to Twitter, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated, "Will be meeting Tamil Nadu CM Thiru @mkstalin in Chennai tomorrow (1st June) to seek DMK's support against Centre's unconstitutional-undemocratic 'Anti-Delhi' Ordinance".

"On June 2, I will meet the Chief Minister of Jharkhand Mr @HemantSorenJMM ji in Ranchi. Will seek their support against the ordinance passed by the Modi government against the people of Delhi," he said in another tweet.

Notably, Kejriwal had on May 23 embarked on a nationwide tour to seek support from the Opposition parties against the Ordinance.

Kejriwal has been meeting leaders of opposition parties to rally support on the issue. Bihar Chief Minister and JD (U) leader Nitish Kumar, his deputy and RJD leader Tejaswi Yadav, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief leader Uddhav Thackeray, NCP chief Sharad Pawar and West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee have expressed solidarity with AAP on the matter.

The AAP national convenor has sought time from Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and party leader Rahul Gandhi to seek their support against the Ordinance.

The Centre on May 19 promulgated the Ordinance to create an Authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, which the AAP government has said goes against the Supreme Court verdict on control of services.

The Ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government. It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre.

The Centre will have to bring a bill in Parliament to replace the Ordinance within six months of its promulgation.

Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the top court's May 11 verdict.

(With inputs from PTI)